Karnataka MPs congratulate Bommai, caution him for challenges ahead

The Members of Parliaments from Karnataka on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai and also cautioned him about the challenges ahead in the state.

"I want to congratulate Basavaraj Bommai as he will become the new chief minister of Karnataka. He is a seasoned politician as well as a good administrator. A lot of challenges are there like floods, water issues, financial crisis and administration as everything collapsed in the state. I hope he will be able to regain the confidence of the people," DK Suresh, MP from Bengaluru Rural told ANI.

Echoing the similar sentiment, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka L Hanumanthaiah said: "Bommai is an able administrator as he worked as a minister with many portfolios in previous governments."

"I know Basavaraj Bommai as he was my colleague. In a short time, he has become the Chief Minister after Yedurappa ji. I congratulate Bommai for taking the responsibility. As a friend, I expect better work from him but I have a doubt that if cabinet which is going to be formed will be same or a new team will come into existence. If the same team continues then he will not be able to give a corruption-free government. He has worked as a minister with different portfolios. I expect a good government from him," Hanumantiah added.

Basavaraj S Bommai will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, announced BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a meeting of Karnataka BJP Legislative Party in Bengaluru today.

Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy -- BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar were present at the meeting along with party MLAs.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar congratulated Bommai on his selection as the new Chief Minister.

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

