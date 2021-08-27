Karnataka: Youth Congress holds protest in Shivamogga against National Monetisation Pipeline

The Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Karnataka's Shivamogga opposing the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) launched by the Central government.

However, a few Youth Congress workers were detained by the police.

Indian Youth Congress also held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan in the national capital against the BJP-led government launching NMP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday. NMP estimates an aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of the Central Government over a four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Tuesday, lashed out at the Centre's NMP terming it as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.

( With inputs from ANI )

