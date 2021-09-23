Kashmiri separatist leader out on parole after mother's death

Srinagar, Sep 23 Mehrajuddin Kalwal, who is a senior separatist leader on NIA detention since 2017, was released on parole on Thursday to visit his home following the death of his mother.

Official sources said Kalwal, who has been in a Delhi prison for the last 4 years, was released on parole to visit his home in Baghat-e-Kanipora area of Srinagar district.

"He was first taken to Pantha Chowk police station where he spent the night. Today morning he has been allowed to visit his home for six hours.

"He is accompanied by a team of Delhi Police, SHO of Nowgam police station, in whose jurisdiction his home falls, and policemen from Srinagar district police lines," sources said.

