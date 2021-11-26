Kavitha, 5 other TRS candidates elected unopposed to T'gana Council

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha and five other candidates of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were Friday declared elected unanimously to the Legislative Council from local authorities' constituencies.

Elections for the remaining six seats of the Council will be held on December 10. Local bodies' representatives are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.

Six candidates of TRS received certificates of election from respective returning officers on Friday. They were declared elected as all the candidates who had filed nominations against them withdrew from the contest. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Kavitha was elected from Nizamabad constituency. The others who were elected to upper house of the state legislature are Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambipur Raju (both from Rangareddy district), Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy(both from Mahabubnagar district).

Kavitha has been re-elected for a second term from Nizamabad. She received the certificate of election from the returning officer and Nizamabad Collector C. Narayan Reddy.

Minister Prashant Reddy , RTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, MLAs and MLCs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were present when Kavitha received the certificate. TRS leaders and workers organised celebrations over Kavitha's victory.

She was elected with a huge majority to the Legislative Council from the same constituency in October last year. The election was held to fill the vacancy caused by the disqualification of a legislator after he switched loyalties to the Congress before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Kavitha was sent to Legislative Council after she suffered a shock defeat in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. She was elected to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad in 2014.

Meanwhile, elections have become inevitable in six other constituencies. In Adilabad, TRS candidate Dande Vittal is facing an independent candidate. For two MLC seats in Karimnagar district, 10 candidates including the ruling party's L. Ramana, and Bhanuprasad Rao are in fray.

In Medak district, TRS candidate Madhava Reddy is locked in a contest with Congress' Nirmala and independent candidate Malla Reddy. In Khammam, Tata Madhu of the ruling party, Congress candidate R. Nageshwar Rao and two independents are in fray. In Nalgonda, TRS candidate Koti Reddy is facing opposition from four independent candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor