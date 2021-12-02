KC Venugopal moves suspension notice in RS for discussion on inflation

Congress MP KC Venugopal moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday demanding discussion on the rising prices of essential commodities and high inflation.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Venugopal said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 276 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for December 2, 2021. Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the house on the rising prices of essential commodities and high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor