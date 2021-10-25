Kejriwal attends Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Oct 25 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday participated in the Saryu aarti in Ayodhya.

Kejriwal arrived in Ayodhya on Monday evening on a two-day visit.

Accompanied by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Delhi Chief Minister met saints and seers at the Saryu aarti.

He will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday morning before returning to Delhi.

Kejriwal is the latest addition in the growing list of leaders who are making a beeline for Ayodhya before the UP assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared that it will contest all 403 seats in the upcoming UP assembly elections.

