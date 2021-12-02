Kejriwal guarantees quality education, 'respectable' salary to teachers in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday guaranteed quality education and an amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of the state's soldiers killed in the line of duty, after the party comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal also guaranteed to pay "respectable salary" to the government school teachers in the state and said that his government will solve all of their problems.

Addressing the 'Tiranga' rally here today, Kejriwal said, "It is my guarantee that after our party comes to power in the state, it will be the responsibility of the state government to provide free and quality education to the students of Punjab. We will construct as many schools as required and will renovate the current schools."

"If any soldier from Delhi is martyred on the border, the family gets an amount of Rs 1 crore. Similarly, we will provide the same to the soldiers in Punjab," he added.

"Our next guarantee is that we will pay a respectable salary to the government teachers and all of their problems will be solved," said Kejriwal.

Talking about other guarantees that his party is giving to the poll-bound state of Punjab, he said that his government will provide free electricity up to 300 units to every household and build 16,000 Mohalla clinics in the entire state.

"Our first guarantee was on the electricity. Today electricity is very expensive in Punjab. We made it free in Delhi up to 200 units. We guaranteed that we will give free electricity to every family up to 300 units. We will ensure supply of electricity for 24 hours like the way we did in Delhi," he said.

"The second guarantee was of Health. We have built Mohalla Clinic in Delhi. We will make Mohalla clinics in every village and Mohalla. We have calculated, a total of 16,000 Mohalla clinics will be built in Punjab. Big government hospitals will be made, the present hospitals will be renovated," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi chief minister also guaranteed to deposit Rs 18,000 in the account of every woman more than 18 years of age in the state.

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the condition of government schools in Punjab, Kejriwal said that he passed an order to prohibit Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from visiting the schools in Punjab.

"Chief Minister Channi said that education is good in the state after I said that we will bring good education after our government is formed in the state. Yesterday, Manish Sisodia visited the schools and saw the bad condition of the schools. The chief minister passed the order not to allow Sisodia to enter any school in Punjab. I want to tell him that I will take you to all the schools in Punjab after our government is formed," Kejriwal said.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

