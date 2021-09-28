Kejriwal on 2-day trip to Punjab from September 29

New Delhi, Sep 28 Amid the preparations for the 2022 assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Wednesday.

His two-day trip will start from Ludhiana, where he will meet traders and businessmen, the party said in a statement.

He will address a press conference on September 30.

After winning 20 seats in the 2017 polls, the AAP became the principal opposition party in Punjab.

The party is banking on its Delhi model of free electricity to win votes in the Congress ruled state.

Punjab which got a new chief minister - Charanjit Singh Channi - just this month, will go to the polls in February/March next year. Earlier the state was headed by Captain Amarinder Singh who resigned recently after completing nine-and-a-half years as CM from 2002 to 2007 and 2017 to September 2021.

There are a total of 117 constituencies in Punjab.

Early this month, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju told the media that the number of polling booths in the state have been increased to 24,689 from the existing 23,211 after rationalisation in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not announced a chief ministerial candidate in the state.

In June last year, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had said that a member of the Sikh community would be the party's Chief Minister 'face' in Punjab.

According to political analysts, the Congress' days in power are numbered in the state, but the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party too would not be able to perform as well as the Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

The AAP has been supportive of the farmers' protest that has been taking place on the outskirts of the national capital since the past 10 months. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Harayana and Uttar Pradesh, have camped at different Delhi borders since last September.

