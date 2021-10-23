Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on Oct 26

New Delhi, Oct 23 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Hanuman Garhi temple and will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26.

As per sources, it will be a one-day trip to Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali. The AAP convener will return to Delhi on October 27.

The party will contest all 403 seats in UP which will go to polls early next year. In September, party released its list of 170 probable candidates for the assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while on a visit to Lucknow had announced that if voted to power, AAP will ensure that people of Uttar Pradesh will be relieved from costly electricity bills and promised 300 units of free power within 24 hours of them coming to power.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, Aap Aadmi Party is also trying to expand itself beyond Delhi by contesting in states like Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor