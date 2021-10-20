Kerala announce new awards on line of Padma awards

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state will institute awards on the lines of the Padma awards.

He said there will be three categories of awards - the Kerala Jyothi which will be for one person, while the Kerala Prabha will be conferred on two, and the Kerala Shri will have five recipients.

"These awards are for people who excel in various fields. The notification for these awards will be made every April and people can apply. Then the selection committee will sit and decide and these awards will be given away on Kerala Formation Day (November 1)," Vijayan told media after the weekly cabinet meeting.

