Kerala Bishop's wake up call against threat of narco terror: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 12 The BJP on Sunday said, Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt from Kerala has given a wake up call against the threat of love Jihad and the fallout of narco terrorism in the southern state.

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The intervention by Bishop, Joseph Kallarangatt of pala, Kerala during sacred worship is not just a wake up call for his dioceses, it is the voice of the community who are victims of love Jihad and the fallout of Narco terrorism. The cases of love jihad and drug abuse victims are rising."

Vadakkan pointed out that the Kerala bishop council, too is of the opinion that terrorism and rampant flow of drugs into the state, both interconnected, is a menace to the country and the Kerala government hasn't taken cognisance of the matter despite inputs from various investigative agencies.

"The Bishop council has raised the issue following inputs from devotees of different churches and dioceses and complaints raised. Young girls are lured and fall prey for love jihad and are later ending up in foreign jails. This has to be accounted as human trafficking," he said.

He claimed that the rising drug abuse in different communities has affected peace within families and has created socio-economic disorder of disastrous levels. The intellectual and academic strengths of the young generation is destroyed through Narco terrorism or Narco Jihad.

"The peace within families and communities are destroyed by the drug abuse. This aspect is a threat to national security and poses serious threat and implications to the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat where we depend on the skills and excellence of our younger generation to lead our country to shining bright future," Vadakkan said.

He mentioned that the complaint raised by bishops reflects data from dioceses, churches, academic institutions, hospitals and various de-addiction centres run by the Church itself.

"These are not mere allegations against any community in particular but these anti-social elements pose a threat to national security and would destroy the young generation whom we endow the future of India," bjp spokesperson said.

He appealed to the central Government to bring central legislation to book such elements, and bring in fast track courts to deal with Narco terrorism and love Jihad.

