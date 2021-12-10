Kerala BJP demands strong action against those defaming CDS Bipin Rawat

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 Kerala BJP president K. Surendran on Friday asked the Pinarayi Vijayan government to take strong action against those making defaming and derogatory remarks in the social media against country's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, who along with 12 others died in a helicopter crash at Coonoor on December 8.

Surendran said when the country is mourning the demise of Rawat and others, Kerala government pleader Rashmitha Ramachandran has come out with a derogatory remark which is "anti-national."

"What's strange is that even without a complaint, the state government can take suo-motu case against this person who is a government pleader. The fact of the matter is several complaints have also been made, but no action has been taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government," he added.

The BJP leader asked Vijayan to immediately remove her from the list of government pleaders.

"We want to know if the Vijayan government also has the same view of that of this lady advocate. It now seems with no action coming against those who have aired anti-national statements, the fact of the matter is under Vijayan anyone can air anti-national statements," added Surendran.

