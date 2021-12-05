Kerala BJP to campaign against political murders

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 The Kerala BJP unit is set to launch extensive campaign against the murders allegedly committed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The BJP and RSS leaderships have charged the Islamist organisations with trying to create unrest in the state and divide Kerala on communal lines.

BJP state president K. Surendran told : "Two RSS workers Biju and Sanjith were brutally killed in two weeks in Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala."

He alleged that the ruling CPI-M is hand in glove with the Islamist party as the latter had helped the CPI-M win elections in 2021 assembly polls. The BJP leader charged that the Kerala police has turned lethargic and was not properly conducting investigations.

The BJP is planning door-to-door campaigns against the modus operandi of the Islamist organisation and how the SDPI and PFI were "trying to communalise" the state.

However, SDPI rejected the claim of the BJP and RSS. SDPI Kerala unit general secretary Roy Arakkal told : "It is a concerted effort on the part of the saffron combine to discredit SDPI which is a party for the downtrodden. I am a Christian by belief and if the SDPI was an Islamist movement, how can I be given such a crucial post of General Secretary."

BJP Kannur district Vice-President and senior leader V. Mani Arnab told : "SDPI and PFI are intended to create communal polarisation in Kerala and they are not against BJP and RSS but against the Hindus as a whole. We will not allow them to go scot-free and will expose them before the people of the state."

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told : "There are several intelligence inputs on the attempt of certain organisations to create communal polarisation in Kerala and police are on strict vigil."

