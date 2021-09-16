Kerala: G Rethikumar joins CPI(M) hours after resigning from Congress

Congress leader, G Rethikumar, a former general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday.

"KPCC general secretary resigned from the primary membership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. RethiKumar G, General secretary of KPCC has sent his resignation to KPCC president K Sudhakaran," informed an official statement by the leader.

Rethikumar had been working for the past 40 years for the party. He also mentioned in his resignation that he tried to meet KPCC president K Sudhakaran in connection with some organizational issues, but could not meet him.

After his resignation, he met CPI(M) leaders at the AKG centre. This centre is the State committee office of CPI(M). Here, he told the reporters that he will work with CPI(M) in future.

On Tuesday, former KPCC general Secretary AP Anil Kumar has resigned from the Congress party and joined CPI(M). Another, former KPCC Secretary PS Prasanth had also quit the Congress party and joined CPI(M) in the first week of September.

CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan addressed the reporters briefly and said that more Congress leaders will come to CPIM in the coming days.

The CPI(M) in Kerala has opened its door for leaders who defected from Congress, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming Congress leaders joining Left parties 'a healthy sign'.

"Congress camp is on the verge of a collapse. So those who are associated with the party are moving out before it completely collapses. It is a natural process. Many leaders in Congress know that the party is unable to fight the BJP at the Centre and uphold secular values. So they are coming to CPI(M), which is a healthy sign," said Kerala Chief Minister during a press meet on Wednesday.

This comes at a time when two parties -- Congress and CPI(M) -- are working together to build a formidable opposition unity at the national level roping in other regional parties.

Chief Minister's comment comes on a day when another Congress general secretary Rathikumar G resigned from the party to join the ruling party CPI(M). He reached AKG Centre, the CPI(M) headquarters, where he was welcomed to party fold by CPI(M ) Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

