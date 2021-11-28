Kerala Guv visits residence of law student who committed suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday visited the residence of a 23-year-old law student, Mofiya Parvin, who had committed suicide on November 22.

In her suicide note, Parvin mentioned that she was a victim of "cruel physical intimidation" by her husband and his parents.

She also wrote that the Aluva Circle Inspector of Police had insulted her and her father, and a case should be booked against the policeman.

"Mofiya Parvin's death was unfortunate and tragic.... I feel extremely sorry. Kerala Police is one of the best police forces in the country but there may be a black sheep like the Circle inspector who had misbehaved with her. However, there are people's representatives like Anwar Sadat who took up the case boldly," Governor Khan told the media persons, after visiting Mofiya's residence where he also interacted with her parents.

Meanwhile, a special team investigating the suicide of Mofiya Parvin has included the name of suspended Circle Inspector of Police, C.L. Sudheer in the First Information Report. The woman had alleged that the concerned inspector had insulted her in front of her husband and her in-laws.

Her father Dilshad Salim had also said that the Circle Inspector misbehaved with him as well as his daughter, and asked some "uncomfortable" questions.

The state government suspended Sudheer after criticisms came from across the state that he was being protected by the ruling CPM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor