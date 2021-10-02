Kerala MLA urges for judicial probe against ex-State police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President PT Thomas has said that a judicial inquiry must be initiated against former state police chief Loknath Behera for his alleged links to conman Monson Mavunkal.

The MLA on Friday also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was giving a long rope to police and that the officials in the home department were protecting criminals in the state.

Thomas urged for a judicial enquiry should be initiated into the activities of the state police since Loknath Behera became the DGP of Kerala and demanded the investigation to be conducted under the supervision of the court.

He also demanded that Bahera, who is also the current MD of Kochi Metro, should be removed from all official responsibilities before the start of the investigation.

The MLA alleged that police have become complicit since the Left government came to power.

"Since the Left government came to power, the police have become complicit in scams and notorious incidents," Thomas said.

He alleged that the state government was attempting to divert attention from such cases because the police will then be the culprits.

"Top police officials have a role to play wherever there is fraud. Pinarayi Vijayan's government has become a government where top police officials can take part in frauds," he alleged.

He accused the Pinarayi government of investigating several notorious incidents, in which the high-ranked officers are under the scanner, by junior officers to buy clean chits for them.

"We need to find out why some of the top police officials in Kerala are constantly on the lookout for notorious fraud cases," Thomas said.

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday sent Monson Mavunkal, a YouTuber and patron of expatriates' association, to judicial custody for three days in the case of allegedly swindling around Rs four crore from several persons by claiming possession of centuries-old antiques and providing fake documents.

The Crime Branch team of Kochi police had arrested Mavunkal at Cherthala in Alappuzha District.

( With inputs from ANI )

