Kerala Oppn leader's anti-dowry campaign gathers steam

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 'Makalkkoppam' (With our Daughters), an anti-dowry campaign launched by the Leader of Opposition in Kerala, V.D. Satheesan, entered its third phase on Friday when he visited the college campus of a young law student who had committed suicide last month after being unable to bear the domestic violence she faced at her husband's place.

Explaining the programme while interacting with the students at Al-Azar College, Thodupuzha, Satheesan said that the reason why he decided to launch the campaign is because he too has a young daughter.

"Two young girls commit suicide in the state earlier this year, and both were about the same age as my daughter. So I decided to take up the matter. I will now go to the college campuses in the state to create awareness against the practice of dowry among the youth," Satheesan said.

The first phase was launched more than three months back through a pledge taken by the students against dowry.

In the second phase, Satheesan set up a help desk at his official residence to enable women to call and air their grievances related to domestic violence.

Since the helpline was set up, Satheesan has received 111 calls and based on the calls, he has formed a panel of 126 advocates who have started to render free legal help to the victims. This facility is provided in over 80 courts in the state.

"This is the third phase and I decided to start from here, where there has been a victim. There has to be an attitudinal change towards women and there should be no gender difference. For that, the change has to begin from the campuses. I will try to reach each and every campus of the state with this campaign. Later, this should be taken up by the students," said Satheesan.

