Kerala: RSS worker killed in Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 A 26-year-old RSS worker was killed allegedly by a group of the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) members at Ellapully in Palakkad district on Monday morning.

A group of four men waylaid and attacked the youth when he going on a motor-cycle with his wife at 9 a.m.

Speaking to media, Palakkad BJP district president K.M. Haridas termed it a "well-planned" political murder by the SDPI.

"A Sanjith was going with his wife when he was stopped and brutally attacked. The SDPI in the state has got the ruling party's backing," he alleged.

A police team has reached the crime spot and started investigation.

Even though Sanjith was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and the security beefed up.

