Kerala RSS worker murder: BJP approaches Amit Shah, terms PFI as threat to nation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workerin Kerala and termed the Popular Front of India (PFI) as a threat to the nation.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said, "Everyone must be aware of two brutal killings by PFI, the Islamic terror outfit in Kerala. As per an autopsy, more than 36 wounds by sharp weapons were on Sanjith's body. PFI is behind the murder. Kerala Police was a mere spectator and could not do anything."

"A similar thing happened in Thrissur also. PFI activists are spreading all over the state deepening their roots in rural areas with the help of the ruling party. There is a secrete understanding between CPM and PFI. Congress and CPIM both are supporting the terror organisations in Kerala. This is a serious threat to the nation that is why we are having a campaign against this PFI group." he stated.

Surendran alleged that the Kerala government and police were supporting the PFI's ill motives.

On the Halal issue, he said the Halal restaurants in Kerala are discriminating people in the name of dress code.

"They are trying to divide the country. People in Kerala lost faith in the police. We have approached the Union Home minister yesterday and briefed everything regarding the ground reality about the PFI," he said.

Surendran said he demanded CBI probe into the 500-crore Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also echoed Surendran.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "An RSS and a BJP worker died. This is not a political issue. Radical elements like PFI SDPI can have a very dangerous effect on the country. Such radical elements are roaming very comfortably. We have requested the Home Minister to pay attention to this."

A Popular Front of India (PFI) office-bearer was arrested by Palakkad police in connection with the murder of an RSS worker S Sanjith in the district on Tuesday.

Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

R Viswanadh, Palakkad Superintendent of Police, said, "We have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an RSS worker. We cannot reveal any details of the suspect because the arrest has been made on the basis of statements from eyewitnesses, and it could affect the further investigation. We are moving ahead with the procedures of identifying the suspect. More arrests will be made in the next two days."

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on November 15.

According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

With inputs from ANI

