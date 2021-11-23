Kerala slowly turning into Syria, says BJP

New Delhi, Nov 23 The BJP on Tuesday said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the recent killings in Kerala, and that the state was slowly turning into Syria.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here with Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said, "Slowly, Kerala is turning into Syria. This is the observation of the peace-loving common man of Kerala."

Pointing to two killings, Surendran said, "You must be aware of two brutal killings by the PFI, the Islamic terror outfit in Kerala in the last 20 days. One of the victims, who was travelling on a bike with his wife, was hacked to death. As per the autopsy, over 36 wounds were on his body. Sharp weapons were used in this murder. Trained killers were behind this murder, establishing links with PFI."

"Even though a police officer was an eyewitness in this case, the Kerala Police couldn't act as per the law and did nothing. The murder happened 2 kms away from the National Highway. Police couldn't block the traffic or search vehicles," the Kerala BJP chief said.

Surendran alleged that the PFI activities were increasing all over the state, especially in the rural areas with the help of the ruling dispensation.

"In Kerala, the PFI-CPI-M are hand in glove they have a secret understanding and are ruling together in several local bodies. The Congress and CPI-M, both Left and right parties, are supporting the Muslim terror organisations in Kerala. This is a serious threat to the nation," Surendran said.

Union Minister Chandrashekhar said that the Kerala government should investigate all the cases of murder.

Muraleedharan said in any part of the world you can speak against religious terrorism or Islamic terrorism, but you can't do so in Kerala. The so called secular people jump into the fray and attack those who speak the truth.

"This is not the first killing by PFI. The CP1-M or the government doesn't take any action. Congress also keeps mum even after their worker gets killed. The situation is such that no body dares to speak against Islamic terrorism," Muraleedharan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor