Key Taliban commander among 40 dead in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 6 A total of 40 militants, including a key Taliban commander, were killed as Afghan fighter struck a Taliban gathering in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, an army statement released on Friday said.

Mawlawi Mubarak, the commander of the so-called Red Army unit of the Taliban, was killed in the air raids launched at 10.48 p.m. on Thursday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Lashkar Gah has been the scene of fierce fighting over the past couple of weeks.

Afghan security forces have launched a major offensive operation in the city and urged the residents to evacuate the areas under Taliban control.

Security forces warned that the Taliban are "using civilian homes" as fighting positions.

Out of the 10 districts in Lashkar Gah, nine have been captured by the Taliban in the recent fightings.

Twelve of the 13 districts in Helmand are controlled by the Taliban.

Only Kajaki district remains under government control.

