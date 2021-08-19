'Know only Lalu Prasad': Jagadanand Singh on Tej Pratap's new attack

Patna, Aug 19 Facing yet another attack from party leader Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD's Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh on Thursday dismissed it, saying that he does not hold any role in the party organisation.

"I am the state President of the party and my responsibility is to our national President Lalu Prasad. I don't know who Tej Pratap Yadav is. He doesn't hold any post in the organisation of the party. For me, he is just one of 75 MLAs of the party," he said.

Jagadanand Singh's statement came soon after Tej Pratap Yadav openly challenged the former to take action against him. He also alleged that Jagadanand Singh had sacked Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing President without giving prior notice and that was unconstitutional.

"Jagadanand Singh does not have capacity and guts to take action against me," Tej Pratap Yadav said earlier on Thursday.

Jagadanand Singh also said that no one is above the party constitution.

"I am not above the constitution of the party. The organization cannot be run on its own. It is run only through management," he said.

