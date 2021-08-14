Knowledge of Constitution will make the youth better citizens: Raj Guv

Jaipur, Aug 14 Setting up Constitution parks in the universities can impart constitutional values like fundamental rights and duties to the youth, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said while talking about one big idea that can take India on a growth charter.

"In Rajasthan, we have called for and implemented the idea of establishment of Constitution parks in the universities of the state and in the Raj Bhavan as well.

"This can be emulated in all the universities of India so that the younger population can benefit at large and can become better citizens," Mishra said on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

The Constitutional parks will have all the details about preamble, fundamental rights and duties etc., so that every youth becomes aware about the Constitution of India, he added.

