Kovind, Shah, Rajnath remember bravehearts of 26/11 terror attacks

New Delhi, Nov 26 On the 13th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh paid tributes to the bravehearts and saluted them for their courage and valour.

"My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty," President Kovind tweeted.

Paying homage to the heros, Shah tweeted in Hindi: "I pay tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks who faced the terrorists valiantly. The entire country will be proud of their valour and remain indebted for their sacrifice."

Rajnath tweeted: "On the 13th anniversary of the November 26 terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost. My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery & sacrifice."

As many as 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

