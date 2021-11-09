K'taka CM announces Rs 10 cr to build Kannada Bhavan in Goa

Bengaluru, Nov 9 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 crore grant for the construction of the Kannada Bhavan in Goa.

Making the announcement after meeting office bearers of Akhila Goa Kannada Maha Sangha here, he said: "A large number of people from north Karnataka are settled in Goa. They have no shelter in that state. The government is ready to build a Kannada Bhavan in Goa."

He gave directions for the officers to identify land in Goa and prepare a detailed project report.

Goa Kannada Mahasangha President Hanumantha Reddy Shiroor and office-bearers met Bommai with BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi.

