K'taka CM to visit flood ravaged Belagavi on July 25

Bengaluru, July 24 Even as the BJP high command is expected to take a call on change of leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is showing no signs of nervousness and has announced his visit to flood hit Belagavi district on Sunday.

Yediyuarppa had shared the information that the high command on July 25 will decide on his future, whether he has to continue as the chief minster or to retire after the completion of celebrations to mark two years in office on July 26.

However, Yediyurappa seemed to be normal despite all developments surrounding his talk of leadership, and took a tour of the city on Friday to check the progress of various developmental works in Bengaluru. After this, he is all set to conduct the tour of flood hit Belagavi on July 25.

He is scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 9 a.m. and reach Belagavi Sambra airport by 10.15 a.m.

Yediyurappa will undertake visits to the worst affected areas, relief centers and monitor the relief measures undertaken by the authorities. Later, he is going to discuss the action taken to tackle the flood situation with deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, who is district-in-charge minister of Belagavi, MP Mangala Angadi, MLA and other district authorities. He will leave Belagavi by 4 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 5.15 p.m.

