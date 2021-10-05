K'taka govt relaxes rules of promotion of police constables

Bengaluru, Oct 5 The Karnataka government relaxed rules of promotion of police constables to sub-inspectors by approving the State Police Cadre Rules, 2021 in the cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said, a decision has been taken in this regard in the state cabinet. The decision will benefit police constables who will become sub inspectors after four years of service. Earlier it was five and eight years.

Based on the direction of the High Court, the government has also decided to form a cabinet sub-committee regarding appointment of priests to the controversial Dattapeetha under the chairmanship of Law minister Madhuswamy. Ministers R. Ashok, Sunil Kumar, Shashikala Jolle will be the members. The committee will discuss the future process and submit a report.

Dattapeetha, known as Ayodhya of Karnataka, remained a flash point between Hindus and Muslims for decades. Recently, High Court has given a ruling for fresh appointment of priest setting aside the order of earlier Congress government appointing a Muslim priest at Dattapeetha.

Madhuswamy explained that the new legislation enacted by the ruling BJP in Karnataka to stop demolition of temples is yet to be signed by Basavaraj Horatti, the Chairman of Legislative Council. It will become an Act after the assent by the Governor. The state government will keep the Supreme Court in loop about the new legislation, he said.

The cabinet also approved the creation of a new Hebri Hobli in Hebri taluk of Udupi district. The monthly pension under Sandhya Suraksha Scheme for the 36 lakh beneficiaries aged above 65 years has been increased to Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200.

