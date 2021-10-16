K'taka govt to resume 'Grama Vaastavya' amid dip in Covid cases

Bengaluru, Oct 16 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will re-inaugurate the ambitious 'Grama Vaastavya' (village stay) programme in Davanagere district on Saturday amid a dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the state.

The initiative started by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka after the BJP came to power in the state, was halted temporarily due to pandemic.

District Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi and Ashoka will stay in the Kundur village for a day following the launch of the initiative.

Political Secretary to Bommai, M.P. Renukacharya, who hails from Kundur, had requested for the selection of his native village for the programme.

"I had requested the Revenue Minister during the Monsoon Assembly session and my proposal has been accepted. The district administration and state government will reach out to 10,000 beneficiaries with different schemes of the government. Minister for Rural Development K.S. Eshwarappa and MP G. Siddeshwar are also participating in the programme," he said.

Bommai who is scheduled to visit Surahonne village first and then arrive at Kundur to inaugurate the programme, will come in a bullock cart with Ashoka.

The Grama Vaastavya programme initiated by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during his first tenure was welcomed by the people of the state.

Sources in the BJP said that the programme will help the party create goodwill among the people ahead of the zila and taluk panchayat polls across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor