K'taka HC seeks report on withdrawal of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

Bengaluru, Nov 18 The Karnataka High Court has sought a detailed report in connection with dropping of cases against the sitting and former MLAs and MPs from the state.

The court on Wednesday directed the Registrar General to obtain information from the Special Court for Peoples Representatives on how many cases against the sitting and former MPs/MLAs have been withdrawn since September 16, 2020.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi looked into the PIL petition taken up on the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the pending criminal cases against sitting as well as former legislators.

Amicus curiae (someone who is not a party to a case assists a court by offering information, insight that has bearing on issues in the case) Aditya Sondhi, submitted to the bench that, the High Court had ordered the government on August 26 to submit the information regarding withdrawal of cases against legislators.

Likewise, the Supreme Court has also directed the Registrar General to get information on pending cases after September 16, 2020 against MLAs and MPs from the special court, he said.

Following which the High Court bench passed a directive to gather information regarding pending and withdrawal of criminal cases against the leaders in the state.

The court adjourned the matter to January 17, 2022.

