K'taka leadership contest resembles to T-20 climax

Bengaluru, July 27 The atmosphere in Karnataka resembles an exciting T-20 match on Tuesday as the countdown for the legislature party meeting to elect a new chief minister has begun here in Bengaluru.

Party senior leaders reached KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) to welcome Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy who arrived here to select a new face for the chief minister's post.

Former deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan stated that it's all about organisation in the BJP.

S.T. Somashekar, former minister and Bhyrathi Basavaraju, BJP MLA Muniratna, S.R. Vishwanath who reached KIAL, maintained that they had not come here to lobby for positions.

The KIAL airport was swamped by the saffron colour and BJP flags as the leaders reached with their supporters to show their strength.

A senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, said that the high command's decision will be obeyed. Another leader Umesh Katti from north Karnataka said that he is in the race of the chief minister's post and he is not hesitant about it.

However, the legislators of the BJP were clueless about the decision of the high command.

Meanwhile, uneasy silence prevailed over Yediyurappa camp, while his opponents were found to be in a joyful mood. Yediyurappa himself welcomed state in-charge Arun Singh and State Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel with a broad smile.

The private five-star hotel, the venue where the legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held, has become the centre of attraction.

Ten seats were put on the platform, where seating arrangements are being made in the hotel. Exotic vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are being ordered for the BJP legislators.

The legislature party meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, was necessitated in the wake of B.S. Yediyurappa's resignation as chief minister, on Monday.

