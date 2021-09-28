K'taka to bring law to prevent forceful conversions: CM

Bengaluru, Sep 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the state will come up with an anti-conversion law to prevent forceful conversions.

Speaking to reporters he stated that any incidence of religious conversion by luring a person is illegal. "I have given directions to district administrations to take action in this regard. Incidents of conversion are being reported in the state. We have taken the issue very seriously."

The process to bring legislation to prevent forceful religious conversion has begun in the state, he underlined.

Meanwhile,

The issue of religious conversion had rocked the recently concluded legislative assembly session. Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar claimed on the floor of the House that Christian missionaries had got his mother converted. He stated that she is not letting others in the house worship Hindu gods and even changed her ring tone to Christian prayers on her cell phone. He expressed helplessness that if he tried to object, his mother told him that she would end her life.

He claimed that as many as 20,000 people in his constituency have been converted to Christianity by missionaries. He alleged that if anyone questioned the missionaries about religious conversions, they filed FIRs alleging rape and atrocities.

