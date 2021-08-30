K'taka to have Addl Advocate General to focus on atrocity case trials

Bengaluru, Aug 30 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that his government has decided to appoint an Additional Advocate General to exclusively look into the progress of cases of atrocities in the state.

There are instances of witnesses being lured or threatened, and the government has to give protection to evidence, and witnesses. The full responsibility of various aspects relating to atrocity cases will be taken care of by the Additional Advocate General, he said.

The decision has been taken in the view of delays in prosecution of atrocity cases in the state. After submission of the charge sheet, prosecution is getting delayed, he added.

"I have given directions to Home as well as Law Departments to deal with delays. Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department will monitor the progress in this regard," he said.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should review the cases and give apt guidance in connection with progress of atrocity cases. The progress of these cases must be reviewed at the level of the Principal Secretary every month, Bommai said.

"If there are any special cases, I am ready to chair the meetings," he added.

With as many as 1.80 lakh cases under the Forest Act rejected by the courts, Bommai said that a state level committee will be formed and members will be nominated to look into the issue.

The Chief Minister also said that it has come to the notice of the government that bogus Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe certificates are being submitted in the state to obtain facilities, and directions have been given to trace and initiate action against the officers responsible. Action will also be taken for cancellation of the fake caste certificates, he added.

In case of murder of persons belonging to SCs/STs, the time limit to submit applications for government jobs under compassionate grounds by dependents has been increased from one year to two years. If the applicant is a minor, 3 years time will be given, Bommai said.

