K'taka to host global investors' meet this year: Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 4 The Karnataka government has decided to hold a global investors' meet this year, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said on Friday.

"It is has been discussed in the Cabinet to hold an investors' meet this year in Karnataka. Not much was done in this regard last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The government has decided to continue the services of investment consultants Boston Consulting Group India for the purpose of investment attraction for another year. The government is paying Rs 12 crore annual remuneration to the company, he added.

When asked how it can be paid when no activity happened last year, Madhuswamy explained that it is not their mistake.

"We had stalled all the activities in the backdrop of Covid and it won't be right to withhold their payments," he stated.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Panchayat Raj Delimitation Act to establish a separate commission for delimitation. The government will inform the court about the establishment of a new commission for delimitation and take decisions on delimitations as per the directions of the court, Madhuswamy said.

The government has also set aside Rs 17.18 crore for the purchase of tool kits for 13,061 students who are under ITI training.

