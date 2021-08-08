KTR hands over 250 custom-made vehicles to differently-abled

Hyderabad, Aug 8 Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday handed over 250 custom-made vehicles to differently-abled beneficiaries under his 'Gift a Smile' initiative.

As announced on his birthday last month, the minister handed the custom-made vehicles to the beneficiaries, and thanked the ministers and MLAs who came forward to support the cause.

This was the first phase of the programme under which 1,000 vehicles will be distributed.

He said all those who have been assured vehicles by him and his office will receive them soon in locally-arranged events.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, had, on his birthday on July 24, announced that he will personally donate 100 vehicles to the differently abled.

He had appealed to his followers and well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday by cutting cakes, installing hoardings and banners but instead spend the same money donate custom-made vehicles to differently-abled.

Many public representatives have followed KTR's footprints and announced that they will donate vehicles under the Gift A Smile initiative as well.

Gift a Smile, a novel initiative started by KTR on his birthday last year, continues to inspire a lot of good samaritans to take up acts of charity this year as well.

KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that when he donated six ambulances in Sircilla constituency under the Gift A Smile initiative last year, many other public representatives too came forward and donated ambulances. He added that over 100 ambulances were donated under this initiative last year.

He said that this year as well, after he made an announcement of donating 100 custom vehicles for differently-abled, many public representatives from the TRS party have come forward. He added that more than 1,000 custom vehicles are being donated under this initiative this year.

The minister stated that these vehicles not just make the lives of the differently- abled comfortable, but also provide them with a livelihood.

KTR interacted with all the beneficiaries and had lunch together after the vehicle distribution programme.

