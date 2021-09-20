KTR says ready for 'white challenge' but with Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 20 A bitter war of words between Telangana's cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao and state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy continued on Monday over Twitter with the latter throwing a 'white challenge' and former insisting that he will undergo drug tests only with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief tweeted on Monday that to create awareness among youth on increasing drug menace in the country, he has started a 'white challenge'. Revanth Reddy announced that he and former MP K. Visheshwar Reddy graciously accepted the challenge and dared Rama Rao to join them at Martyrs' Memorial at 12 noon for the same.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, replied that it is below his dignity to undergo tests with Revanth Reddy.

"I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It's below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts?," tweeted KTR, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president also challenged Revanth Reddy for a lie detector test in the 'note for vote' case.

The TPCC chief accepted the challenge but with the condition that the chief minister KCR should also undergo lie detector test with him on CBI cases on corruption charges in Sahara Provident Fund and ESI Hospital construction scandals.

Two days ago, KTR had rejected allegations of Revanth Reddy linking him to the drugs racket. Stating that he was ready to give samples for drug tests, he had asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too would give samples for the same.

"How am I connected to this (drugs case). I will give blood, hair, and even liver samples. Will Rahul Gandhi too give his samples?," he had asked.

