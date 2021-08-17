KTR urges people to submit applications to BJP for Rs 15L

Hyderabad, Aug 17 Taunting BJP for its campaign to receive representations from people about their grievances, Telangana's Cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the people to send their applications for Rs 15 lakh as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rama Rao, who is also the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), took to Twitter to take potshots at BJP's state unit campaign launched on Monday.

"I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for the ... 15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Hon'ble PM Modi Ji Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts..." tweeted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

The TRS leader tagged a tweet by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who launched the campaign at Karimnagar on Monday. The BJP leader wrote that the applications were being received from those who are eligible for availing various state government schemes.

The saffron party launched the drive in a bid to mount pressure on TRS to deliver on its election promises.

After receiving the representations from people, the BJP leaders will submit the same to the state government.

"People will be requested to fill up the applications in which there are spaces to mention the government benefits they haven't received till date despite being eligible. After consolidating the complaints, we will submit all of them to people's representatives and officials across the state," Sanjay said while launching the drive.

The BJP leader claimed that the purpose of this drive was to bring pressure on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS to fulfill their promises and to ensure that people are benefited.

Sanjay clarified that they were not looking to derive political mileage from this campaign.

BJP plans to receive thousands of applications from people during the 'Praja Sangram' padyatra to be undertaken by Sanjay from August 24.

