Kumaraswamy hits back at Siddaramaiah for calling JD(S) 'sinking party'

Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for calling the JD(S) "sinking party" and accused the Congress leader of betraying the party that had given him "political birth".

"He is the JD(S) person who betrayed the very party which had given him political birth and criticises it again and again without any reason," Kumaraswamy said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party in the Sindagi constituency, he said that the Congress could never come at second place.

"Unless Siddaramaiah criticises the JD(S) party, he won't get any sleep. His party had come in third in the Sindagi constituency during the last election. There is no history in which Congress came in the second place," said Kumaraswamy.

While campaigning for the Congress candidate for Sindagi bypoll on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that people would not vote for the JD(S) as it is a sinking party.

Referring to Siddaramaiah's remarks that "intelligent voters do not vote for the JD(S) party," Kumaraswamy retorted, "Does he have people in his pocket?"

Notably, Siddaramaiah was a member of JD(S) before he joined Congress in 2005.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor