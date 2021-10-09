Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Govt is only working for powerful, not farmers, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the government is working only for powerful people and not for farmers.

He also alleged that the government is trying to protect those who are guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people including four farmers are killed.

"This government is still sleeping, still they are trying to save them (accused). This government is only for the powerful people and not for the farmers. People are watching all this, in the coming time BJP will be wiped out," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Accusing the government of crushing the constitution of India, he again demanded that the guilty should be punished.

"Whoever saw the video of the Lakhimpur incident has condemned the incident. This is a government that crushes the constitution. Everyone has seen everything, yet the guilty have not been caught. Every family I met said that the guilty should be punished," said the SP leader.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3, said police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

