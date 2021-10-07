Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Kaushal Kishore lashes out Rahul Gandhi, says 'he doesn't know what he is speaking'

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, on Thursday, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Rahul Gandhi is such a big leader, but he doesn't know what he is speaking and what not. When those people (victim's families) agree with this, then what is the point of saying that justice is needed," said Kishore.

He also mentioned that justice will be delivered and compensation has also been paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the victims' families.

"The affected families will certainly get justice, the government had ordered an investigation into the case. The affected families have accepted the financial assistance provided to them by the government," he added.

A Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap and kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh. Rahul Gandhi said, "They have come to Lakhimpur Kheri district to pressurise and ensure justice is served to families of victims."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that families are not satisfied with the post mortem reports. "Families are not satisfied with the post mortem reports. They want action against the culprit. They need justice. Everyone knows who is the accused."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

With inputs from ANI

