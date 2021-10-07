Lakhimpur Kheri incident probe commission is an eyewash, otherwise why would SC take cognisance? asks CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday said the single-member commission of enquiry set up by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which claimed eight lives was an 'eyewash', otherwise why would the Supreme Court have to take cognisance of it.

While speaking to ANI, CPI's General Secretary D Raja said, "The state government committee is an eyewash to hoodwink the people. Why would the Supreme Court have to take cognisance then? Let us wait and see what the SC orders."

A single-member Commission of Enquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri, was constituted today to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

While speaking on the Supreme Court's decision, Raja said that he welcomes the observation of the apex court and its decision to probe the matter.

"It depicts the gravity of the situation. It also gives a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

Further, he asked how the Prime Minister could remain silent on the issue.

"Neither has he uttered a word nor has he dismissed the minister. The CM also seems to have lost all moral responsibility. The SC's decision sends the main message," he added.

Condemning the incident, Raja said, "What happened in Lakhimpur is horrific. Sharad Pawar compared the incident with Jallianwala Bagh. It is worse than Jallianwala Bagh because that is what happened during the British rule and this has happened in an independent nation, a democratic country. Where is the rule of law?"

The CPI and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will stage protests across the country till October 11 against the Lakhimpur violence.

The protests by the CPI began on October 4, just after the violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri was reported.

Several videos related to the incident have surfaced. Another fresh video of 44 seconds is being shared by many on social media. The video shows a group of farmers holding black flags, and staging a protest when two cars rammed over them.

Opposition parties have questioned the probe and have demanded immediate arrest of Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra, and have also demanded the resignation of the MoS.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car rammed over protesting farmers.

( With inputs from ANI )

