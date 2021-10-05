Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: SP demands probe monitored by sitting judge

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded a probe monitored under a sitting judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people were killed on Sunday.

"The Samajwadi Party demands that a probe should be ordered monitored under a sitting judge," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP leader who was detained for violating prohibitory orders and kept in police custody before he was released later said that what the police did in Lakhimpur was worse than what Britishers did to protestors during their rule pre-independence.

"It was such a shameful act. BJP has tortured farmers more than what even Britishers would have done," he said.

He also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

"I request farmers to remove this government. Every video and witness is pointing towards son of the Uttar Pradesh minister... He should resign today...Law should take its course. BJP should send those people to jail, who are culprits. Local people know whose vehicle it was," he said.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged four farmers lost their lives in the incident.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had arrived in a convoy on three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the "unfortunate incident".

Meanwhile the SP leader said that people of the state were disappointed with the BJP government and will give them a befitting response in the upcoming assembly elections.

"We are again getting an opportunity to hold rath yatra & this time, it is a 'Vijay Yatra' of Samajwadi Party. As people of Uttar Pradesh are disappointed with the BJP governmentt."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor