Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 6 Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is in the line of fire over his alleged involvement in the violence at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

The meeting lasted over half an hour and it is understood that Mishra might have made his position clear in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Earlier, he went to his office in the North Block and stayed there for a while.

Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the violence at Tikunia on Sunday for allegedly mowing down farmers who were going to protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the Union Minister's ancestral village for a function. A total of nine persons, including a local journalist and four farmers, were killed in the incident.

The FIR against Ashish Mishra charges him with murder and causing death by negligence, but the subsequent police inaction is fuelling the anger of the farmers as well as opposition leaders.

However, the Minister and his son have categorically denied any involvement in this incident and he claimed that his son was not present at the site of the incident.

