Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Akhilesh sits on protest after being stopped by police

Lucknow, Oct 4 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna along with hundreds of supporters outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence after he was prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri by the police.

Akhilesh came out of his house around 9 a.m., but was informed by the police that he would not be allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

As the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers shouted slogans and became aggressive, Akhilesh asked them to show patience and squatted on the road.

Earlier, a large number of policemen and paramilitary forces had been deployed outside the residence of the SP leader. Barricades had been erected to prevent traffic movement.

