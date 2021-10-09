Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Misra arrested after 12-hour grilling

Lucknow, Oct 9 Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police after 12 hours of interrogation on Saturday for his alleged role in the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that left nine persons dead, confirmed Upendra Agrawal, DIG, Saharanpur (Range).

According to sources, Misra has been arrested for not cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the police.

After being served a second notice, Ashish Misra, who has been accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the police on Saturday to record his statement.

Many of his supporters also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where the interrogation took place. His lawyer Awadhesh Singh was also present along with Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma.

The second notice sent by the police had asked Ashish Misra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday.

The notice had also warned Ashish Misra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

