Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmer leader says MoS Teni's statement provoked farmers

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Convener Sardar VM Singh on Monday said that a statement by Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni five days ago had provoked the farmers to protest against him.

According to a video that went viral on social media, Teni, had allegedly said, "It will take two minutes to put you in your place. The farmers' protest is not getting attention because there are only 10 or 15 people protesting against the laws."

In a video message, Singh said, "Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra were coming to Lakhimpur Kheri. Police and the government knew that there will be protests against Teni's statement. But the government wanted to create riots and people to die."

"This is an intelligence failure. There were neither police deployed nor paramilitary forces. Now you want to blame us for your failure," said VM Singh.

Singh said, "A farmer named Lovepreet Singh has died in yesterday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. I wanted to go attend his final rites, but I was detained at Chhajarasi Police station. The commissioner and IG have ordered not to allow anybody to go to Lakhimpur Kheri."

He added, "According to them if we go there then the situation will get worse."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

