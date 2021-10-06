Lakhimpur violence: Demanding re-postmortem, family refuse to cremate deceased farmer

New Delhi, Oct 6 Eight people, including four farmers, have died in the violence in Tikunia village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. After an agreement between the farmers and the administration, the three families agreed for the cremation after the postmortem, while the family of one deceased farmer has refused to perform the last rites.

According to the farmer leaders, the last rites of three farmers was performed as wish of their families and with full customs. While one family, demanding the re-postmortem, has refused to perform the cremation.

Gurvinder Singh, son of Sukhwinder Singh, resident of Makronia village of Nanpara, died in the violence.

The farmers allege that the 19-year old Gurvinder was shot dead, which was not mentioned in the postmortem. For this reason, the family members have demanded a re-postmortem.

The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha

