Lalu Prasad a national-level leader, says JD-U MLA

Patna, Oct 13 Ahead of the crucial Bihar by-elections, JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal on Wednesday termed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad a national-level leader of the country, but said that his party would win both seats.

The comment of Mandal, who is known for his unexpected statements and controversial acts, especially the recent episode where he was roaming in his undergarments in the Tejas Rajdhani from Patna to Delhi, comes as Lalu Prasad is coming in Bihar to campaign for the by-elections.

Asked if Lalu Prasad's campaigning will affect other parties in the by-election, he said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief should come to Bihar.

"I don't know what would be the effect on voters or the Congress, but I must say that he is a high-level leader having nationwide recognition. He is a national level leader. The result of the by-election will give clear idea about his impact on voters," Mandal said.

His statement comes a few days after state minister Jivesh Mishra said that Lalu Prasad is no longer a powerful and energetic person having capacity to roar like a lion, but can now only bleat like a goat and is "expired goods".

Asked about this, Mandal said that Lalu Prasad's health is not good. "How can I say that he is expired goods or not," he said.

On Tej Pratap Yadav, Gopal Mandal said that he is a multi-coloured person but not a leader. "He always does something but does not have leadership qualities," he said, adding that on the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav is a leader, and also has leadership qualities.

Mandal further said that he will campaign in the by-election and the JD-U candidates will win both the seats.

