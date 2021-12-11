Land passbooks to be issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 11 Land passbooks will be issued in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir starting with twin districts of Jammu and Srinagar.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday to review the functioning of the Revenue Department.

Under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue Department has scanned 7,75,70,009 documents, 58,754 maps, and 760 Jamabandis.

The scanned revenue record has been made available in the public domain under the 'Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani' initiative and various public viewing drives are currently underway for promoting public awareness and scrutiny.

Under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), the Department is creating survey infrastructure and GIS maps to reduce revenue-related disputes and court cases. The process also includes sensitisation drives, making on-ground boundaries, laying out SOPs, and generation of property cards post-survey completion.

The Chief Secretary directed to digitize all Revenue Land Records of Jammu and Srinagar by January 26, 2022, and of all other districts by August 15, 2022.

The Department was asked to integrate all its record on one platform, including land records, registration and attestation of mutations for allowing ease of access to the public.

"The one-stop portal must also provide for options to register and track grievances/complaints and information on pending and under-trial cases throughout the revenue courts," Mehta said.

The Chief Secretary directed the Revenue Department to evolve a mechanism of issuing revenue passbooks to the people, containing information on all their legal land possessions within one month, followed by its first trial run on January 15 and formal issuance by January 26, 2022. The process will be completed in the districts of Jammu and Srinagar by March 31, 2022 and in all other districts by August 15, 2022.

