'Lapses in ticket distribution reason for BJP's defeat in Raj by-polls'

Jaipur, Nov 13 The BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh during his two day Jaipur visit accepted the fact that the major reason behind the party's defeat in the recent by-elections were the lapses in ticket distribution.

The by-polls were held in Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad assembly constituencies recently in which the BJP slipped to third and fourth position while the Congress emerged the winner on both seats.

In Dhariyawad, the BJP refused to play the emotional card and did not give the ticket to Kanhaiyalal Meena, son of its MLA Gautamlal Meena who died due to Covid, which diverted its vote bank to BTP candidate Thavarchand who came second.

Fresh candidate Khet Singh Meena stood third.

Similarly, in Vallabhnagar, the BJP's own worker Udailal Dangi was refused the ticket due to infighting and hence he contested the elections from the RLP.

The BJP here fielded Himmat Singh Jhala who stood fourth and his deposit was forefeited as he could only collect 21278 votes.

In fact, another BJP worker Deepender Kunwar, wife of Randheer Singh Bhindar, convenor of the Janata Sena, was also refused a ticket due to infighting.

Bhindar was third in the tally after the Congress' Preeti Shaktawat and the RLP's Udailal Dangi leaving the BJP at fourth rank.

Speaking to the media, Singh said "There are many other reasons for the defeat which the party will find out after a thorough review session. The party does not decide on the tickets of the candidates on its own, but only after collective discussion, it takes a final decision. In the by-elections also, tickets were given after a collective discussion."

Arun Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jaipur from November 12-13, said that the BJP's votes were divided in both the assembly by-elections and hence the Congress got more votes.

However, he warned the ruling Congress party to not be overjoyed and said that there is fierce resentment in the state.

"We will analyse and review the reasons for defeat and then proceed for the 2023 elections," he added.

