Last Assembly session in UP before polls from Wednesday

Lucknow, Dec 14 The brief three-day winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which will be the last one before the 2022 elections, will begin from Wednesday.

During the session, the state government is likely to approve vote-on accounts for the first four months of the next fiscal 2022-23.

Official sources said that the government would also bring the Finance Bill for the second supplementary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal.

The second supplementary is being brought to finance the government's budgeted expenditure for the remaining last quarter of the current fiscal ending on March 31, 2022.

The supplementary budget would cover several populist schemes likely to be announced by the government during the session and construction of the Ganga Expressway.

